Rashami Desai flaunts her bold and beautiful avatar in pink swimwear

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rashami Desai flaunts her bold and beautiful avatar in pink bikini
Rashami Desai is raising the temperature with her latest photoshoot.The actress shares photo of herself in pink bikini. She shared four pictures from the bikini shoot and the fans can’t keep calm.

Rashami captioned the pictures, “Go with the flow 💦”. She is seen wearing a hot pink bikini and posing alongside swimming pool.

Rashami exudes oomph in the photos which have now taken over the internet. Her bold and beautiful avatar is being loved by her fans and many of her colleagues have also dropped their wonderful comments on the post.

Rashami was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4 where she played the role of Shalakha. Before Naagin 4, Rashami was seen on Bigg Boss 13. She was majorly in the news for her bittersweet relationship with Sidharth Shukla.

Check out Rashami Desai flaunts her bold and beautiful avatar in pink bikini below:

Rashami is set to make her digital debut with Tandoor, opposite Tanuj Virwani.

