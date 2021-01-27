ADVERTISEMENT
Rashami Desai looks glam in blush pink high slit dress

By Shweta Ghadashi
Popular contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Rashami Desai is one of the most stylish actress. She enjoys huge fan following and often praised by her fans.

Apart from this, she was also known for her impeccable fashion sense. From comfy casuals to glamorous dresses, Rashami is undoubtedly someone who stole the show when it came to dressing as well.

Rashami shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “♟let’s play 👸🏻”. She  is seen wearing blush pink outfit paired with a jacket and a high slit skirt. Silver heels are just matching her outfit and style is always on point. We are totally crushing over her outfit.

Rashami was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a guest along with Tina Dutta to celebrate the success of her show ‘Uttaran’ which completed 12 years.

Check out Rashami Desai’s outfit below:
