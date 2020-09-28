Shehnaaz Gill winning hearts as she aces her no-make up look

Advtg.

One of the most important highlights of Bigg Boss 13 was Shehnaaz Gill’s cute antics. She not only won the hearts of the viewers with her cute antics but also interesting performance.

Post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she went on to bag some amazing projects including a music video opposite actor Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz has been sharing some delightful pictures on her social media account.

Shehnaaz Gill shared some no makeup pictures. She is seen wearing a green and yellow printed dress. She is also seen wearing her beautiful smile. We totally adore this beauty.

Shehnaaz, who is currently making headlines for her stunning transformation, has yet again shared a picture which is hard to miss.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s no-make up look pictures below: