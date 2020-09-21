Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress

Shehnaaz Gill is easily one of the most well-known, meme-worthy characters that came from season 13 of Bigg Boss. Her funny mannerisms and upfront personality won over practicall every person that watched her on screen, often making headlines for her antics.

The Punjabi actor, who is also known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, has been making headlines once again thanks to her monumental weightloss during the coronavirus lockdown.

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a picture on her Instagram story and is seen flaunting her perfect body, looking absolutely gorgeous in little black dress. She is seen flaunting her perfect body and curves. She is posing like a diva.

Shehnaaz became a household name after Bigg Boss 13, she was adored for her bubbly personality. Her chemistry with actor Sidharth Shukla was the most talked about the subject during Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz’s latest song Kurta Pajama with Tony Kakkar won many hearts and it is one of the most loved songs of Shehnaaz Gill.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill flaunt her perfect body in a little black dress below: