Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a picture on her Instagram story and is seen flaunting her perfect body, looking absolutely gorgeous in little black dress.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress

Shehnaaz Gill is easily one of the most well-known, meme-worthy characters that came from season 13 of Bigg Boss. Her funny mannerisms and upfront personality won over practicall every person that watched her on screen, often making headlines for her antics. 

The Punjabi actor, who is also known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, has been making headlines once again thanks to her monumental weightloss during the coronavirus lockdown. 

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a picture on her Instagram story and is seen flaunting her perfect body, looking absolutely gorgeous in little black dress. She is seen flaunting her perfect body and curves. She is posing like a diva.

Advtg.

Shehnaaz became a household name after Bigg Boss 13, she was adored for her bubbly personality. Her chemistry with actor Sidharth Shukla was the most talked about the subject during Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz’s latest song Kurta Pajama with Tony Kakkar won many hearts and it is one of the most loved songs of Shehnaaz Gill.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill flaunt her perfect body in a little black dress below:

Advtg.
Previous articleIggy Azalea’s baby boy spotted for the first time since birth
Next articleRam Gopal Varma: The Anurag Kashyap I know is a highly sensitive and emotional person

Related Articles

News

Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s new retro song poster Badan Pe Sitare is out and looks refreshing

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 13 hottie Asim Riaz shared the poster of his new upcoming song Badan Pe Sitara with Sehnoor a retro song.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s sizzling yellow saree look reminds fans of Raveena Tandon’s tip tip barsa paani and Sridevi’s Chandni look

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna wore a sizzling yellow saree look which reminded fans of Raveena Tandon’s tip tip barsa paani and Sridevi’s Chandni look
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan’s savage reply to Bigg Boss 2020 in a new promo

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Trophy winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan along with Sher Khan aka Hina Khan feature in brand news promos, which give a glimpse of what to expect in Bigg Boss 14 .
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress 1

Ayushmann thanks directors on World Gratitude Day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has thanked all the directors with whom he has worked, on the occasion of...
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress 2

Why Hrithik Roshan is proud of himself

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress 2

Bengali star Nusrat Jahan mulls legal action against video chat app...

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress 2

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress 2

Telugu actress Tanya Desai to be seen in Hindi thriller series...

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress 2

Robbie Williams: I'm numerically dyslexic

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks