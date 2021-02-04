ADVERTISEMENT
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her Kashmiri look

Shehnaaz Gill shared pictures and flaunted her Kashmiri look. She is looking absolutely stunning in the pictures.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has already created a buzz when she announced that she is teaming up with rapper Badshah for his next music video.

Shehnaaz and Badshah along with their teams are currently in Kashmir for the shooting of the music video. 

Shehnaaz shared pictures and flaunted her Kashmiri look. She is looking absolutely stunning in the pictures. She is dressed in Kashmir’s traditional dress and is looking breathtakingly beautiful in them.

She has even adorned traditional jewelry. It cannot be clear that we will spot this dress in the song or not. However, fans are also showering love on the star already.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s Kashmiri look below:

LATEST UPDATES

