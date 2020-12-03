TV Fashion n Lifestyle

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ has a masssive fan following on social media after her successful stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was loved and adored by her fans and followers.

Shehnaaz is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her latest pictures. Shehnaaz recently shared a slew of pictures in which she looks stunning. 

Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of pictures and captioned, “To improve is to Change,
To be Perfect .. is to Change often.. with change comes new ventures, adventures & experiences. Let’s bring in some changes before December ends.”

In the pictures, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a pink crop top with white denim shorts. She added a pop of colour with a neon green leather jacket. She complimented her look by accessorizing it with big golden hoops. Shehnaaz completed her look with brown boots which amplified the look even more. 

She is absolutely stunning in her photoshoot pictures.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her shiny pink crop top and neon jacket in her latest photoshoot below:

