Shehnaaz Gill looks flawless as she nails in golden saree

With her brilliant stint in Bigg Boss season 13, Shehnaaz has craved a special place for herself in the hearts of the audience. And with the immense love, Shehnaaz receives, her bond with her fans is certainly neverending.
Shehnaaz has a huge family on social media, and she never misses a chance to interact with her fans. From photos to videos to rare glimpses from personal and professional life, Shehnaaz goes all out to engage her fans.
Recently, Shehnaaz left everyone awestruck with a beautiful picture wearing a golden saree. She is looking absolutely flawless in her saree look. We can’t keep calm and are drooling over her saree pictures.
Her infectious smile and confidence adds oomph to the picture and makes it difficult for fans to take their eyes off her.
Shehnaaz was last seen in the music video ‘Shona Shona’ opposite BB 13 BFF Sidharth Shukla. The SidNaaz song by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar has crossed million views on YouTube already.