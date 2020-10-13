Advtg.
Shehnaaz Gill’s latest look reminds us of Kate Winslet from Titanic

This new look of Shehnaaz Gill reminds us of Kate Winslet (Rose) from Titanic. Remember Rose and her red curly hair that made us fall in love with her at first sight.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Big Boss  fame Shehnaaz Gill received tremendous praise in season 13. Shehnaaz’s fan following has increased a lot since he exited the Bigg Boss house. 

The actress keeps sharing her pictures and videos on social media the day she arrives. Fans lavish love on these pictures. Now Shehnaaz Gill has shared some of his pictures which are fast becoming viral.

Shehnaaz shared her new look from her upcoming project on colors tv. She captioned, “Punjab di main kudi sardarni . @colorstv #staytuned #coming soon”

Shehnaaz looks very beautiful in curly red hair and earrings in this picture. She looks extremely glamorous in a black outfit. She has made her look more killer with boots.

This new look of Shehnaaz Gill reminds us of Kate Winslet (Rose) from Titanic. Remember Rose and her red curly hair that made us fall in love with her at first sight. Kate Winslet, she looks so good with red hair!

Kate Winslet from Titanic
Shehnaaz Gill's latest look reminds us of Kate Winslet from Titanic

