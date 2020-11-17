Shehnaaz Gill nails in a feathered coat with glamorous pictures

Advtg.

Shehnaz Gill was one of the most entertaining and strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 13 house. After her stint in BB13, she earned huge popularity and her fan following is still reaching heights.

Making a style statement is not something that everyone can do. For being stylish, one has a good taste in fashion. But, there’s some who can pull off any outfit, whether modern or traditional, with ease.

Well, it is none other than everyone’s beloved Punjabi ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, the diva has been slaying it with her style game, and the fashion police are mighty impressed by her.

Advtg.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her outfit and the confidence on her face was breathtaking. Her makeup, hair, and expressions were all on fleek. These pictures of Shehnaaz seem to be from her latest photoshoot.

She is seen wearing a long feathered coat paired with simple white shirt and peach shorts. Her every pose is a killer pose for her fans. Her attitude is point . We totally loving this new Shehnaaz Gill.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s latest pictures in a feathered coat below: