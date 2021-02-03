ADVERTISEMENT
Shehnaaz Gill slaying in off shoulder outfits

We love how Shehnaaz likes to keep her look really comfortable and casual. She still manages to look stylish. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's off-shoulder tops below:

By Glamsham Editorial
Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actress, model and singer who works in television and films. She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, “Shiv Di Kitaab”alongside Gurvinder Brar.

In 2017, she debuted as an actress in Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. In September 2019, Gill participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 where she emerged as the second runner up.

The lady has specifically gained popularity for her interesting chemistry with Siddharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in this white off-shoulder top

Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner fashionista as she dazzles in off-shoulder top.

Shehnaaz Gill looks beautiful in black off shoulder dress.

