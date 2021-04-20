Sidharth Shukla’s handsome look in black tshirt will make you drool

Adv.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is enough to make fans go gaga. The Bigg Boss 13 winner has been making waves ever since his reality show win. His fans always wait for the actor’s update and often tries to catch glimpse of the actor.

Sidharth Shukla never misses a chance to praise his fans and often shares his update on social media.

He recently shared a photo on Instagram and captioned, “You want it … you got it 😉❤️”. In the photo, Sidharth Shukla is seen wearing a black tshirt nicely gelled up his hair and his dreamy eyes totally stealing the look. We are totally head over heals in love with Sidharth Shukla’s picture.

Sidharth is an active social media user and keeps sharing posts with fans. Recently, Sidharth took to Twitter to appeal to everyone to stay indoors. He wrote, “Hey guys just want you’ll to know that we are under Lockdown for a reason so pls don’t leave your house unless it’s essential…..and trust me dropping gifts is not essential…. your love reaches me through social media and that’s essential so please don’t risk yourself.

