Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s candid pictures twinning in black is winning hearts

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia twinned in black outfits and were seen getting shy as they were caught candid on camera

By Glamsham Editorial
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia candid on camera
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were recently snapped together as they stepped out in Mumbai.

Both twinned in black outfits and were seen getting shy as they were caught candid on camera.

The photos of Eijaz and Pavitra went viral on social media, and fans can’t stop gushing over their lovely bond

Earlier, while they were inside the BB house, Pavitra and Eijaz were loved for their love-hate relationship. They were termed as #Pavijaz by fans. After Pavitra got evicted, Eijaz was seen talking about her on the show and how he missed her.

Later, Pavitra returned on the show to meet Eijaz and he confessed his love for her on national TV.

Check out the photo below:

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia candid on camera
