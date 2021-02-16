ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s sunkissed picture is droolworthy

Bigg Boss 14 hot couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Puni yesterday celebrate Valentine's Day together.

By Glamsham Editorial
We are crushing over Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia' sunkissed picture
We are crushing over Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia' sunkissed picture
Bigg Boss 14 hot couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Puni yesterday celebrate Valentine's Day together.

On Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Pavitra shared two pictures of the two of them.

Sharing it, she wrote: “F*** butterflies I feel the whole zoo when am with you #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. – TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I am the one with the trophy of love) HAPPY VALENTINES DAY” She also used a hashtag in Hindi #tellenegayebaakisab which loosely translates – the world can go to hell.

