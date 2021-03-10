ADVERTISEMENT
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s cute loved up picture in traditional outfits

Rahul Vaidya recently attended a friend’s wedding and even performed impromptu there. He was joined at the wedding party by his ladylove and TV actor Disha Parmar.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya is back to work, and his fans are too excited to watch him in action. The singer recently attended a friend’s wedding and even performed impromptu there. He was joined at the wedding party by his ladylove and TV actor Disha Parmar.

Disha Parmar shared picture from the event and captioned, “Blessing your feed with a picture of two cuties!! ❣️🥰😘🤣”

Dressed in a traditional kurta-pyjama, Rahul sang some beautiful Bollywood numbers while the guests at the wedding cheered for him. Disha was dressed in yellow lehenga. Both were looking absolutely stunning.

After coming outside the house, the singer took a vacation with Disha and shared several of their photos and videos.

Check out Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s photos and videos from the wedding below:
