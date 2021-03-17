ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai. The couple was joined by none other than Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.

Rahul Vaidya shared lovely photo on his Instagram story and captioned, “ My Jaans” As Aly Goni is seen giving a kiss to Jasmin Bhasin. Both are looking adorable together.

Aly Goni is seen wearing a black tshirt paired with denim, while Jasmin Bhasin is seen wearing a blue crop top paired with denim.

Aly Goni shared Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s picture on his Instagram story. Both are seen leaning on each other as they were captured in the moment.

Rahul Vaidya is seen wearing navy blue tshirt paired with denim, while his lady love kept it simple wearing a black dress.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar step out for double date night pictures below: