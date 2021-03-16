Jasmin Bhasin looks glam in this picture

ADVERTISEMENT

Jasmin Bhasin won the hearts of many and is known for her amazing dressing style and the way she presents herself. Her beauty and personality have made her the most loved actress in the industry and among her fans.

Jasmin Bhasin is heating things up with her social media avatar. The actress is much in news these days, thanks to her romance with Aly Goni.

She shared sexy and bold photoshoot look. Check out the picture below:

In the pictures shared by the actress, she can be seen wearing a purple dress. She captioned: “You talkin to me”



Jasmin is a vision in white

Jasmin strikes a pose in yellow

She keeps it classy in a shirt dress.



Beauty in black.