Jasmin Bhasin slaying in this yellow honey like outfit

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin stole hearts as Teni in Colors Dil Se Dil Tak and continues to do so with her style.
She shared a photo in her social media account. In this outfit she looks drop dead goregeous. Recently Jasmin Bhasin celebrated her bae Aly Goni’s birthday. Both Aly and Jasmin are setting some serious couple goals.
The duo made their relationship public during their stint in this Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss. Their bond was appreciated by the fans and the couple already has a separate fan base out there. Fans fondly call them JasLy.
Check out the photo below.
