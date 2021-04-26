Adv.

Bigg Boss 14’s 2nd runner up Nikki Tamboli, who recently recovered from Coronavirus has been super active on social media to keep her fans happy.

Nikki Tamboli shared a backless picture and captioned, “She is a mess but she is a masterpiece 🦋”

In the picture, Nikki is seen wearing a backless lace top with a minimal makeup to complete her look.

Adv.

She have a huge number of fans and have achieved it by giving an amazing performance in Bigg Boss house.

She have astonished her fans with her alluring looks and never fail to entertain and amazed her fans with her amazing talent and fashion cues.

Check out Nikki Tamboli flaunts her backless picture below: