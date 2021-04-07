Nikki Tamboli sizzles in baby pink dress giving Barbie Doll vibes

Adv.

Nikki Tamboli, who has predominantly worked in the South industry, became a household name after participating in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. The model-turned-actress gained popularity due to her competitive spirit and appealing fashion choices inside the house.

Nikki loves to go all bold and fully glamorous with her fashion picks. This was just another example of how she flaunts everything hot and stylish. The popular Bigg Boss contestant took all pride in flaunting her ‘barbie look’ and fans went gaga over the same.

Nikki shared an Instagram Reel and captioned, “Not you barbie girl”. She is seen wearing a baby pink dress and looking hot. She’s also a fashionista and loves to experiment with her style.

Nikki Tamboli has got newfound popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. The actor impressed the viewers with her spontaneity and I-give-a-damn attitude. Her friendship with the show’s winner Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and others became a topic of discussion

Check out Nikki Tamboli in baby pink dress giving Barbie Doll vibes below: