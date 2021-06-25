Adv.
Rubina Dilaik flaunting her hot Pink outfit

In the pics, Rubina Dilaik is wearing a pink loose top with white shorts.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The boss lady and actress Rubina Dilaik is very popular on social media owing to her impeccable fashion sense. She has a huge fan following on the internet and she often shares pictures and videos to entertain her fans. 

She captioned the picture, “Popping in Pink”. In the pics, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is wearing a pink loose top with white shorts. She is absolutely killing in her look. We are drooling over her stylish look and comfy look.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget, Rubina Dilaik, Surbhi Chandna and other celebs who wore similar outfits

Rubina is currently seen playing the role of Soumya in the popular serial Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki along with Cezanne Khan who had made his comeback on Indian television after over a decade.

Check out Rubina Dilaik flaunting her hot Pink outfit below:
