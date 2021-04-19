Rubina Dilaik looks glam in yellow ruffle top

Adv.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik often shares glimpses from her closet every now-and-then on social media.

Rubina Dilaik can be seen donning a yellow ruffle top teamed up with pair of long earrings and bold makeup. Well, the over-the-top makeup is definitely a fashion disaster over a ruffle dress.

Rubina captioned the pictures, “Own Your Own Story”

Rubina’s fans are also commenting by making emojis with hearts and fire. You must have known that Rubina is a famous TV actress and with this, she has gained a lot of popularity after becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

Rubina came with her husband Abhinav Shukla on the show. At the same time, both she and her husband have appeared in Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Marjaneya’.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s glam photos in yellow ruffle top below: