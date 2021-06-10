Adv.

Rubina Dilaik who had recently won Bigg Boss 14, has emerged as an ultimate boss lady who knows how to make her way in this world. Rubina had made her small screen debut with Chotti Bahu in 2008 and in her career of over a decade, she has come a long way in impressing the audience with her stupendous acting prowess.

Apart from her acting skills, Rubina is also known for her fashion statements. Be it on screen, off screen, red carpet or gym look, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has always managed to make heads turn with her style sense.

Rubina shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot and captioned, “Life is a beautiful dance … 💃🏻”

Adv.

In the pictures, Rubina is seen wearing white floral skirt and crop top. She is posing like a pro and looking absolutely stunning in the pictures. She is also seen wearing red boots. Her makeup is on point wearing long statement earings and letting her hair down.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s latest photoshoot will make you drool below: