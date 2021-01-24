TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik’s stylish looks will make you drool

Rubina Dilaik s a front runner of the style game as well. She gives us fashion inspiration each time that she steps out.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 14 Sherni Rubina Dilaik has a lot of strong fashion sense. Starting her career on the small screen with Choti Bahu, Rubina garnered a lot of attention in the telly world. 

With her roles in Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivaah, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, she instantly turned everyone’s favourite. She broke the stereotypical bahu mould by accepting challenging roles and nailing them with perfection.

Besides acting, this diva is a front runner of the style game as well. Dilaik gives us fashion inspiration each time that she steps out.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s stunning photos below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEx-Ireland cricketer Roy Torrens passes away
Next articleHussain, Vaughan not happy with England's selection for 1st two India Tests
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sidharth Shukla replaces Salman Khan as Bigg Boss anchor?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14: The eviction was shot with Sidharth Shukla who still remains the most popular celebrity to have taken part in the reality show
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli turns 'dumboli' for survival?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Nikki Tamboli was loud and rude ever since she set foot inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, but there...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai praises Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her performance

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Devoleena Bhattacharjee who took the limelight without even choosing to participate as an entertainer during the task. Rashami Desai praised her performance.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021