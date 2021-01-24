Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik’s stylish looks will make you drool

ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 14 Sherni Rubina Dilaik has a lot of strong fashion sense. Starting her career on the small screen with Choti Bahu, Rubina garnered a lot of attention in the telly world.
With her roles in Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivaah, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, she instantly turned everyone’s favourite. She broke the stereotypical bahu mould by accepting challenging roles and nailing them with perfection.
Besides acting, this diva is a front runner of the style game as well. Dilaik gives us fashion inspiration each time that she steps out.
Check out Rubina Dilaik’s stunning photos below:
