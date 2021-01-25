Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Tina Dutta’s stylish looks for Weekend Ka Vaar

With superstar Salman Khan busy with his prior commitments, actor Sidharth Shukla will be taking over the hosting duties and will be grilling the contestants.
Rashami Desai had a brief reunion with two former co-stars from her popular shows. Rashami, who became a household name with her portrayal of Tapasya in the critically acclaimed show Uttaran, reunited with her former co-actor Tinaa Datta on the sets of Bigg Boss 14.
Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Tina Dutta flaunt their stylish looks at Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Sidharth Shukla was seen wearing a sleeveless white shirt and denim and black tie. He is looking super hot and his attitude is always on point. We are totally crushing over his style and flawless attitude.
Rashami Desai was seen wearing a stylish dark green saree. She is looking absolutely stunning with minimal makeup look. We can’t take our eyes off her.
Tina Dutta was seen wearing a black and white stripped fusion saree. She totally pulled the saree quite well. Her hairstyle also matched her fusion saree look.