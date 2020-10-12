Bigg Boss 14: Toofani Senior Hina Khan’s glamorous Bigg Boss looks

Advtg.

Hina Khan is all prepped up for the 5th consecutive season of the most popular and the biggest reality show of the country, BB14.

Actress Hina Khan has till date been one of the most loved and anticipated contestants of the Bigg Boss house!

Not only in season 11 as a contestant has Hina managed to win hearts, but she has also consecutively been a part of the other seasons of the show as a prominent face.

Advtg.

Going back to 2016 before her entry into Bigg Boss as a contestant, Hina had stepped foot into the house for good friend Rohan Mehra to lend a supportive hand.

Hina will now be entering the Bigg Boss house for the 5th time with season 14, this time bringing in with her a lot of tips, advice and fun twists and turns to make the start of the season interesting!

Hina Khan was recently spotted in Eight different looks and though she impressed us in one, in the other we feel she tried too hard.

Hina Khan dazzles in Black

Hina Khan in a hand painted floral outfit

Hina Khan glows in yellow inside the Bigg Boss House!!!

Hina Opts for an all denim look with denim separates and looks stunning in this avatar inside the Bigg boss house

Hina Khan Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Her Black Saree

Hina Khan looks stunning in this monochrome outfit which she donned inside the house!