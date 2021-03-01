ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is craving for vacation

Rubina Dilaik recently shared a video wherein she is seen receiving their blessings

Rubina Dilaik craving for vacation
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik recently shared a video wherein she is seen receiving their blessings and clicking photos with them. Even Abhinav is seen with Rubina in the frame.

In her caption, Rubina wrote”Annuji had come to bless us ! She is a Guruma from Kinner Samaaj and she has actively been a part of my show #shakti ! 💖😊 @ashukla09 se specially milna tha kyunki unhe woh achhe admi lagte hain.

On the other hand she shared on another photo in this photo she wrote”Craving for a #vacation”.

