Adv.
Adv.
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik flaunts her hot saree look

In the pictures, Rubina Dilaik is seen wearing white and pink saree. Minimalistic make-up makes her look more pretty.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rubina Dilaik flaunts her hot saree look
Rubina Dilaik flaunts her hot saree look
Adv.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous looks. She often teases her fans with stunning pictures on social media.

Once again, Rubina took to Instagram sharing some pictures and she looks absolutely breath-taking.

Rubina shared saree pictures and captioned, “After long, enjoying Sunday and sending some positivity your way…..”

Adv.

In the pictures, Rubina is seen wearing white and pink saree. Minimalistic make-up makes Rubina look more pretty.

The actor is currently in Shimla at her parent’s house while her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Check out Rubina Dilaik flaunts her hot saree look below:
Adv.
Previous articleNagal to face Macorca in 1st round of French Open qualifiers
Next articlerealme to launch Smart TV 4K in India on May 31
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates