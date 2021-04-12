Rubina Dilaik looks killer in green gown from her latest photoshoot

Adv.

Rubina Dilaik shared images from her new photoshoot on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen in a green dress with floral headgear. The photos received a lot of reaction from her friends and fans.

Rubina shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot. She captioned it, “Dare to be different.”

She looks absolutely stunning in her pictures. We are drooling over Rubina Dilaik’s photoshoot pictures.

Rubina and Paras Chhabra recently appeared in Galat music video which was released on YouTube on April 6. Rubina shared a clip of Galat on Instagram and informed her fans that the song has released on YouTube.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s killer look in green gown from her latest photoshoot below: