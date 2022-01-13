Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal giving similar Sidharth Shukla vibes in orange jumpsuit

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 is currently one of the most popular reality shows. The show has been extended by a couple of weeks. The drama is on in full swing, and according to the latest development, Pratik Sehajpal is the new VIP of the house.

The new task will now decide the fate of two contestants. The task BB cycle shop was organised where there would be two shops, each for Pratik and Tejasswi. They will have to finish a cycle with the help of other housemates. Shamita was the coordinator of this task. For this task, he wore orange jumpsuit similar to Sidharth Shukla’s jumpsuit.

Fans have compared these two and tweeted, “Who did this !! This is cute my two favs wearing same clothes.”

Another fan tweeted, “Mufasa and Simba Vibesss Three things that people love about them.. Mentality, Dedication & Respect #PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheBoss #PratikFam #BB15 #SidharthShukla”

During the task, Pratik even hurt his nose, arms but still the played the task and finished it. Hence he emerged as a winner.

However Pratik Sehajpal has won the task. Pratik Fam is super happy as he deserves what he has been waiting for. He is only contestant who is playing fair and strong. We are loving his game in the show. Pratik deserves to be in finale and also deserves to win the show.

Check out Pratik Sehajpal giving similar Sidharth Shukla vibes in orange jumpsuit below: