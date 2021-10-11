Bigg Boss 15: Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma look fabulous in their Garba look

- Advertisement -

Neha Sharma, known by her stage name Nia Sharma, is an Indian television actress and model.

She is known for acting in Star Plus’s Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Manvi Chaudhary, Zee TV’s Jamai Raja as Roshni Patel, Colors TV’s Ishq Mein Marjawan as Aarohi Kashyap and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel as Brinda.

Nia Sharma shared a beautiful pictures on her Instagram account. In this photo she wore a powder blue lehenga for the Garba Night special on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. The colour give the vibes of Frozen’s Princess Elsa. She rounded her looks with big earrings and maang tikka.



On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya looks handsome in printed jacket. Rahul has risen the ranks as a talented singer over the years and all thanks to Bigg Boss 14.

Both were on Bigg Boss 15 to promote their new Garba song Garbe Ki Raat. The song is already a hit with the viewers and fans of RKV.



Check out the photos below: