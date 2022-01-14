- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai flaunting her desi look in style

Rashami Desai looks gorgeous in the desi look.

By Pooja Tiwari
Rashami Desai desi look pic courtesy instagram
Rashami Desai desi look pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 beauty Rashami Desai looks gorgeous in desi look. She makes her fans crazy with her bold style. The actress increases the heartbeat of the fans with the latest pictures in desi look.

This time too, fans are openly showering likes on their latest photos.

As soon as the Rashami Desai team shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans.

- Advertisement -

One fan wrote, “We love u so much rash … your fans are always there for u remember that even if nobody is there”. Another fan wrote, “She is adorable”.

Check out the photos below.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAthletic Club rally against Atletico to reach Supercup final
Next articleIndian-born Singaporean Anjana Vasan joins ‘Killing Eve’ cast
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,726FollowersFollow
58,578FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US