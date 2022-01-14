Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai flaunting her desi look in style

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 beauty Rashami Desai looks gorgeous in desi look. She makes her fans crazy with her bold style. The actress increases the heartbeat of the fans with the latest pictures in desi look.

This time too, fans are openly showering likes on their latest photos.

As soon as the Rashami Desai team shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans.

One fan wrote, “We love u so much rash … your fans are always there for u remember that even if nobody is there”. Another fan wrote, “She is adorable”.

Check out the photos below.