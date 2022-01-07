Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai flaunting her lavender gharara dress in style

- Advertisement -

Beauty Rashami Desai is one of the strongest and popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15 who was always in the news because of regular fights with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and troubled love life.

Apart from this, she was also known for her impeccable fashion sense. Just when we thought that the Uttaran actress had done it all, she surprised us with another great outfit and we cannot help but laud her for her impeccable dressing sense.

Rashami Desai’s team shared photos on her Instagram handle and wrote “One day at a time.”In these photos, she wore purple gharara dress.

Check out the photos below.