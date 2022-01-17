- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai stuns in pink glitter sequin dress

Rashami Desai looks spectacular slaying every bit of this jaw-dropping attire.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai stuns in pink glitter sequin dress
Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai stuns in pink glitter sequin dress
- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai looks spectacular slaying every bit of this jaw-dropping attire. In her curly hair look and pink glitter dress, the TV actress is an absolute sparkly splendor.

Rashami is quite a trendsetter and manages to turn heads with her sartorial choices. Today her team took to her Instagram and dropped some gorgeous pictures of herself.

In the pics, she added an oomph factor to her look. Donning a pink sequin dress, the actress looked ravishing. She added glam to her look with smokey-eye make-up and hot red lipstick. 

- Advertisement -

Check out the photos below.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHimansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala shoot in Jaipur for ‘Meri Tarah’
Next articleAngelina Jolie calls her ‘Eternals’ character a troubled soul
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,732FollowersFollow
58,644FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US