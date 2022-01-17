Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai stuns in pink glitter sequin dress

- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai looks spectacular slaying every bit of this jaw-dropping attire. In her curly hair look and pink glitter dress, the TV actress is an absolute sparkly splendor.

Rashami is quite a trendsetter and manages to turn heads with her sartorial choices. Today her team took to her Instagram and dropped some gorgeous pictures of herself.

In the pics, she added an oomph factor to her look. Donning a pink sequin dress, the actress looked ravishing. She added glam to her look with smokey-eye make-up and hot red lipstick.

Check out the photos below.