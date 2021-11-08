Bigg Boss 15: Surbhi Chandna slays like a boss lady in lavender pantsuit and the return of Naagin 6

- Advertisement -

Naagin fame Surbhi Chandna recently had a gala time on Bigg Boss 15. Sharing a photo with Salman Khan, the actress wrote, “Main PREM Ki Deewani Hoon @beingsalmankhan #besthostever SKxSC Thankyou my Fav @colorstv @voot #biggboss15 pan pana pan pandraaa. Catch The super Sexy EK , Lovely Mommie – Naagin Anita and yours truly tonight on Bigg BOSS having a great time with your favourite contestants #naaginXbiggboss #naagin5. 9.30 PM Don’t Misssss or else we will Hissssss. Missed Having a Picture with the stunners last night (sic).”

She looked stunning with the Bigg Boss host, while she was all praise for the Radhe actor in the caption.

The actress was wearing a golden shimmery v-neckline sleeveless top teamed with denim jeans and flats. The actress kept her hair straight open, with minimal makeup.

On the other hand the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw the guest appearance of TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who made a big announcement as she shared the stage with Salman Khan. She announced the return of one of her most popular Naagin series on TV, with its sixth season and a new naagin with her name starts with the letter M.

Check out Surbhi Chandna slays like a boss lady in lavender pantsuit and the return of Naagin 6 below.

Had a great time to watched#SurbhiChandna as a special

guest on #BiggBoss15

Her screen presence is

phenomenal, she looks

so amazing in that episode.



Surbhi Chandna In BB15 @SurbhiChandna @TeamSChandna pic.twitter.com/46dbdyJtbL — SHIV DUTTA 🌠 (@imshiva17) November 7, 2021