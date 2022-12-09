Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous in blue dress; Salman Khan compliments her

Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square are soon going to set the Bigg Boss 16 stage on fire. hehnaaz promoted her new song Ghani Syaani with MC Square on the show hosted by Salman Khan.

The music video went viral on social media as Shehnaaz’s fans were impressed with her Haryanvi accent. And on Thursday night, she made them swoon with her shimmering look in a strapless figure-hugging ensemble.

Shehnaaz’s metallic blue-coloured dress features a strapless neckline is just worth a watch.

Salman Khan is always happy seeing her on the sets since Bigg Boss 13 days.

In the promo, Shehnaaz ask Salman to compliment her. Salman do compliment her saying, “Kudi Patola bomb da gola”. They both had fun on the sets. We totally got SalNaaz moments.

As all were waiting for her to come on the sets to promote her song Ghani Syaani. Shehnaaz is loved by the audience since Bigg Boss 13. She enjoys a huge fan following.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous in blue dress; Salman Khan compliments her in Bigg Boss 16 below: