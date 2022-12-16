scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani flaunt their stylish looks as they promote Govinda Naam Mera and dance on Govinda’s superhit song

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16 is going to be a star-studded affair with Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani joining host Salman Khan on stage.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The actors will be seen promoting their upcoming release, Govinda Naam Mera, on the show. While we are expecting nothing less than firecrackers on the screen, the first pictures from the sets have already gotten us excited.

In the pictures coming from the show, Vicky and Kiara were seen dazzling in smart outfits. While Kiara had everyone’s attention with her pink short dress, Vicky wore a purple suit. They posed with big smiles for the cameras.

Appearing to promote their upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera, the actors will play the role of radio jockeys and give different songs to the housemates to dedicate to the housemates. They will also reportedly choreograph a signature step for the BB Anthem.

