Divya Agarwal looks glam in golden saree

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is very active on social media.

She often shares many pictures and videos with fans.

Recently, beauty Divya has shared some of her pictures through her official Instagram account.

In these pictures, Divya Aggarwal is wearing a gold sari but she has added hotness to her look by wearing a bralette instead of a blouse. She rounded her looks with minimal make-up with earrings. She has made a bun in her hair in this look.

Check out the photos below.