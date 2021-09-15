Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal shines in golden and black glamorous dress

- Advertisement -

Divya Agarwal is an artist who is proving her mettle by handling many big projects. The talented actress who rose to fame with Splitsvilla is known for her acting, dancing, and content curation skills.

She has a great fan following. Divya has good features, and looks exceptional in her well dressed looks. She is sensational in her dressing, and always has her mind focussed and set on the kind of high-class fashion statement that she will exhibit when in public. Divya is totally a head-turner in the virtual domain.

Divya made her acting debut on the digital platform Alt Balaji with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns. She was last seen in Cartel webseries on MX Player and ALTBalaji.

Her team shared pictures of Divya on her Instagram and captioned, “

I’ll be the moon that shines down on you in your darkest hour ✨ Unleashing the gothic side of myself. Did you all like the look ? 👑🧿”

In the photos, Divya is seen wearing a golden and black glamorous dress. Her hair bun looks gorgeous on her. She is flawless in her attitude giving stylish poses for the camera. We are totally in awe with these pictures of Divya Agarwal.

Check out Divya Agarwal shines in golden and black glamorous dress below: