Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed worst dressed outfits will shock you

Urfi Javed has been hitting headlines for her unconventional fashion choices.

By Glamsham Editorial
Urfi Javed is popularly known for portraying the role of Avni in the TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya ki Dulhania,’ Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat.

She recently participated in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi has been hitting headlines for her unconventional fashion choices.

Check out the photos below:

Urfi Javed posed in the outfit and flaunted her bareback. 

She was seen flaunting her bra under a denim jacket. 

She was spotted in a tube crop top and pants. She carried a one shoulder top along with it. Netizens could not stop trolling her for the same.

Urfi Javed raises eyebrows again in unbuttoned tartan pants.

