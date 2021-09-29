Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal’s amazing transformation in Cartel as an old man will leave you speechless

- Advertisement -

The winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ actress Divya Agarwal already created a buzz with her mind-boggling performance in ALT Balaji’s web series ‘Cartel’ while she was in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. She played multiple characters in the show. The never-seen-before avatars of Divya and the jaw-dropping make-overs made fans go head over heels.

Divya shared her look from Cartel as an old man and captioned, “My mood after watching cartel! Didn’t get the chance to congratulate the entire team of @altbalaji on the success of cartel. The entire show looks amazing! @ektarkapoor ma’am thank you for believing in me.. this role defines my passion n love for cinema, you were the first one to notice it… sitting for hours on that makeup chair, I only prepared myself to be better version of me. Thank you god for always blessing me! #cartel #altbalajioriginal #thankyoupa”

- Advertisement -

In the photo, She is seen wearing makeup and featuring as an old man with a bald look , white hair , white moustache and glasses.

She also uploaded the video of her transformation which is unbelieveable and captioned, “This is how I spent my birthday on 4th December 2019, friends and family were waiting for me at home for celebrations and I was just so proud to start cartel on that day!

This was the cast for my prosthetic makeup, took nearly 2 hours with all my senses blocked except for my nose! I was calm, composed and yet my heart was jumping! There were calls flowing in continuously for birthday wishes, I wanted to scream and share this good news but I couldn’t!somewhere I knew my birthday gift was special that year, it was my last birthday celebration with my dad and I told him I’m doing a web series of your favourite genre and he was very happy. Zindagi ne mujhse liya Bohot kuch hai, lekin jitna bhi dia, jitne bhi wait k liye dia, mere liye kaafi hai ❤️ I would just say believe and manifest.. nothing will stop you!

For some it won’t be a hell of an achievement but really my happiness for my work is my biggest achievement. Cartel makes me happy. @altbalaji Make up – @damakeuplab @ektarkapoor #cheers #teamcartel.

- Advertisement -

We really appreciate the hardwork put by the makeup team for this awesome transformation.

Ekta Kapoor also praised her work in Cartel and commented her picture saying, “We must do loads of work@soon ! U were great in d show”

- Advertisement -

Cartel is a webseries revolves around 5 gang-lords of Mumbai. Khan, Anna, Angre, Gajraj and a mysterious movie producer form 5 gangs who rule the low-profile underworld in the city of dreams. While all 5 gangs operate in different parts of the city, order and harmony is ensured only due to one Iron lady, Rani Maai who sits on a throne and looks over the smooth functioning of events.

The shows stars Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Supriya Pathak, Jitendra Joshi. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Check out winner Divya Agarwal’s amazing transformation in Cartel as an old man will leave you speechless below: