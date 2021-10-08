Divya Agarwal looks glam in stylish white saree

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is well recognized for her appearances in various MTV India reality competition shows, including MTV Splitsvilla 10 runner-up and Ace of Space 1 winner. In the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2, she made her acting debut.

Divya wowed onlookers with her exquisite style and incredibly provocative outfits.

Recently she shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this photo she wore a white saree. She appeared to be extra stunning in this saree.

Check out the photos below.