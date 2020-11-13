Rahul Vaidya or Asim Riaz Whose fashion style is better

Advtg.

Bigg Boss 14 seems to be gaining some momentum with the entry of Aly Goni. The show has picked up some pace though some people still look very lost. The contestant who is shining bright is Rahul Vaidya. It has been an emotional roller coaster this week inside the Bigg Boss house.

While the viewers enjoy seeing their favourite contestants win, some eagle-eyed fans of the show could not help but notice Rahul Vaidya‘s resemblance to Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz.

During his time in Bigg Boss, Asim was praised by people for how he tactfully played his game. Asim was known to be loyal to his friendships in the house but didn’t mind to break a few when it became his disadvantage. His relationship with fellow contestant Himanshi Khurana, whom he later proposed was also supported by many. His amazing fashion sense in the house gained him a lot of attention from the viewers.

Fans of the show couldn’t help but find his resemblance in this season’s contestant Rahul Vaidya who is making headlines for his proposal to actress Disha Parmar on the show. In the beginning, the contestants were not really a fan of him but with time he has managed to create good friendships within the house.

Rahul is wearing clothes that are similar to what was sported by Asim Riaz on the show. Rahul Vaidya has been looking good, but Asim Riaz’s clothes were at a different level. Rahul has worn a couple of outfits that are similar to the ones worn by Asim Riaz.

Check out Rahul Vaidya’s and Asim Riaz similar outfits in Bigg Boss house below:

Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14

