Debina Bonnerjee dropped a monochrome adorable picture flaunting her baby bump

- Advertisement -

Debina Bonnerjee is expecting her first child with her hunk husband Gurmeet Choudhary. She shared a new picture of herself showing her baby bump and talked about the changes her body is going through.

Debina Bonnerjee sharing a beautiful black-and-white photo of herself that showed off her baby bump. Debina mentioned the mixed ride that pregnancy is a blend of multiple unending worries and joys.

Debina wrote, “Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and caugh or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES. Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement….”

- Advertisement -

She added, “Each milestone each appointment bringing in new worries. Is my beta HCG Hi enough? Is it increasing at the desired rate? Is there heartbeat at the next ultrasound? Is the baby growing correctly? Are all the scans normal? Movements?”

“I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness ..Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby #thoughts #overcome,” Debina Bonnerjee concluded.

- Advertisement -

Check out the photo below.