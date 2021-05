Adv.

Dipika Kakkar wore Peach salwar kameez and she was looking elegant in that outfit.

On the occasion of Eid, Dipika Kakar wore a beautiful outfit. She donned a traditional oxford peach colour salwar kamees and a light peach shade dupatta. As usual, Dipika won hearts with her heavy dress and minimal makeup – a perfect combination for Eid.

Check out the photos below: