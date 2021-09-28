- Advertisement -

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is gearing up for Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) and Ram Kapoor’s (Nakuul Mehta) wedding. The pre-wedding ceremonies are going on in full swing. After the roka ceremony, a starry Sangeet night with larger than life celebrations is due soon.

Disha Parmar’s bridal look from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is out.

In the picture, Disha is seen wearing a red lehenga looking all beautiful and giving us all dulhan vibes. She looks very pretty. The makers also shared the promo of her wedding with Nakuul Mehta in the show.

The original Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The show had a successful run from May 30, 2011 to July 10, 2014. The romantic family drama revolves around business tycoon Ram and Priya, who comes from a middle-class family. They accidentally discover love after getting married. Apart from Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, the show stars Kanupriya Pandit, Shubhavi Choksey and Reena Agarwal among others.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya recently went on a vacation in Maldives. They shared all droolworthy pictures from their vacation. Fans were in awestruck seeing the lovely pictures of them.

Check out Disha Parmar giving us Dulhan vibes from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 below: