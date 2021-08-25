- Advertisement -

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, who tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony on July 16, attended by their close friends and family, are pure couple goals.

Disha took to Instagram and shared loved up pictures with her hubby. In the photos, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, smiling ear-to-ear, can be seen hugging each other – in one of the snippets, Rahul can be seen adorable kissing his wife.

She captioned the pictures with emojis and heart icons. Check out Disha Parmar shares loved up pictures with Rahul Vaidya below:

Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar during his stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house months after which, they made the wedding announcement.

On the work front, Disha Parmar is seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 with Nakuul Mehta. Rahul Vaidya congratulated his wife on her new show in his style. He captioned, “All the best @dishaparmar for your new show & I am sure you will ace it with your effortless acting! May the first day of your shoot & all the days after this be a great enjoyable journey for you! ♥️ #badeacchelagtehain2.

Check out the video below: