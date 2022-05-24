scorecardresearch
Disha Parmar flaunts her toned body in black swimsuit and raises the temperature

Disha Parmar shared a new video on her Instagram handle. In this photo she wore a black swimwear

By Pooja Tiwari
Disha Parmar flaunts her toned body in sexy black bikini raises the temperature
Disha Parmar shared a new video on her Instagram handle. In this photo she wore a black swimwear. As she slowly strolled away from the beach, she radiated elegance. Disha Parmar made several hearts skip a beat by showcasing her lovely avatar.

The internet was taken aback by Disha Parmar’s stunning appearance and caption. She captioned the photo on her official Instagram account, ” Out!.”

As soon as Disha Parmar shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans. One fan wrote,”Ufff🔥🔥”. Another fan wrote,”Too much sexy”. Check out the photo below.

