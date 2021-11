- Advertisement -

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrated first diwali. Rahul treated the fans with photos from her first Diwali with Disha on Instagram.

He captioned the post as, Happy Diwali Everyone. Happiness to all.

Disha Parmar looked gorgeous in a beige coloured ethnic outfit. While Rahul wore orange kurta.

Check out the photos below.