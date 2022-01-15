- Advertisement -
Divya Agarwal looks stunning in a brown stylish Indo western look

Divya Agarwal flaunts her cleavage in the crop top worn with the brown blazer and skirt.

By Pooja Tiwari
Divya Agarwal looks stunning in a brown ensemble
Divya Agarwal looks stunning in a brown ensemble
Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal looks stylish in anything she wears. Recently she shared a photo on her Instagram account.

Fans loved her look. She captioned it “Courage comes with learning, we all have it, we just need to believe it!”.

As soon as she shared the photo on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans. In these photos, Divya Agarwal flaunts her cleavage in the crop top worn with the brown blazer and skirt. She looks elegance in a brown ensemble.

On the other hand, she also shared one photo this photo she wore a pink tulle skirt and silver embellished blouse.

Check out the photos below.

