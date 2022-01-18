Divya Agarwal slaying in off-shoulder black dress

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss winner Divya Agarwal never fails to impress the fashion police. With her impeccable style and fashion sense, the diva always manages to turn heads with her sartorial picks. To look chic all the time, Divya has figured out her go-to ensemble.

She is taking on her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, one fashionable outing at a time. The actress who is part of the reality show is making sure she turns heads with her style statements. But we are simply raving over this appearance that is everything shimmer and glamour.

Today Divya Agarwal share a photo on her Instagram handle in this photo she wore a black one-shoulder gown. She looked absolutely classy and elegant as she styled her attire with a pair of diamond earrings minimal makeup and a bracelet.



Check out the photos below.